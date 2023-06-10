BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party will continue: Haryana CM Khattar on rumour of 'rift'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Amid reports of growing differences between the ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and his party BJP, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the “alliance is continuing, and it will continue”.

Khattar’s remarks came after Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb met six Independent MLAs in the last three days.

When questioned on Deb meeting Independent MLAs, Khattar said, “Organisations work differently and government works differently. Those in the organisation have to consider the upcoming polls.”

When asked about the recent utterances of Birender Singh and MLA Sombir Sangwan on breaking the alliance, the CM, while addressing a press conference, said, “We hold individual meetings with them (JJP ministers). We also hold departmental-level meetings (with JJP ministers). There is no problem in the alliance.” He added, “We (BJP and JJP) needed to forge the alliance in 2019, although we both had contested the polls separately. An understanding was reached between the two and Independents also extended their support. At present, 58-59 MLAS are supporting the government.”

The BJP has 41 MLAs, while the JJP has 10 members in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. There are seven Independent MLAs and out of them, six are supporting the BJP. The ruling party also has the support of Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda.

The opposition Congress has 30 MLAs, while lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu are against the BJP.

When told that Sangwan was claiming that if BJP broke alliance with the JJP, 25 per cent of anti-incumbency would go away, Khattar said that “everyone makes his own predictions”.