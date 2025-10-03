DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP's Gobind Kanda leads Ravana effigy burning in Sirsa after brother Gopal Kanda skips event

BJP's Gobind Kanda leads Ravana effigy burning in Sirsa after brother Gopal Kanda skips event

Just two days ago, the Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to the former minister

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:51 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leader Gobind Kanda attends a Dasehra event in Sirsa on Thursday.
Advertisement

Just two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided properties linked to him, former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda withdrew from a scheduled public appearance for a Dasehra event in Sirsa. In his absence, his brother and BJP leader Gobind Kanda attended the event as the chief guest and led the ceremonial burning of Ravana’s effigy.

Advertisement

The event, organised by Shri Vishnu Club near Chaudhary Devi Lal University, attracted thousands of people. Gobind Kanda lit the 70-foot-tall effigy to loud cheers and chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, followed by vibrant fireworks. The specially designed effigy featured 20-foot spiral moustache and sound effects, drawing applause from the crowd.

Advertisement

Sources close to the organisers said Gopal Kanda had confirmed his attendance earlier, but cancelled his visit at the last minute, allegedly due to the recent ED action. The ED had raided multiple premises linked to him and his family across Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Mumbai and Rajkot on September 30 in a case related to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Advertisement

Another major programme was held near Sawan School, where Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala served as the chief guest and performed the effigy burning. Addressing the gathering, Barala said, “Dasehra is not just about burning Ravana, but defeating the negativity within us.” He urged people to commit to righteousness and social harmony.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts