BJP’s ideology is largest in the world: BL Santosh

BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh said the BJP is not just the world’s largest political party but also the biggest ideology. Addressing party workers at the two-day state-level workshop of district and mandal presidents in Samalkha, he gave the mantra of “Sashakt Mandal, Sashakt Booth” (Strong Mandal, Strong Booth).

The workshop, held at Sewa Sadhna Kendra, Patti Kalyana, saw participation from 476 party office-bearers, including all 27 district presidents and 377 mandal presidents. Sessions covered various subjects, emphasising party ideology, social media strategies, and leadership development.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the workshop on Wednesday, while BJP’s state president Mohan Lal Badoli presided over the sessions. Senior leaders, including Saudan Singh, Phanindra Nath Sharma, Krishan Bedi, Dr Arvind Sharma, and Shyam Singh Rana, took sessions on BJP’s vision.

On the second day, Amit Malviya, BJP’s social media and IT national president, and national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar addressed the gathering. Malviya focused on social media strategies, while Dhankar emphasised personality development for party workers.

Santosh, in his address, highlighted that power is not for personal pleasure but a means to serve society. “Politics is the best platform for social service. BJP’s ideology and hard work have led to historic electoral victories — from Lok Sabha to Assembly and now civic polls,” he said. He urged party workers to spread the BJP’s ideology with enthusiasm.

BJP’s state president Mohan Lal Badoli reiterated the state government’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas.” He stated that the BJP’s Central and state governments have undertaken record development work in the past decade, including the abrogation of Article 370, banning triple talaq, and passing the Waqf Bill for transparency.

Badoli also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate the Hisar airport and lay the foundation stone of an 800 MW thermal power plant in Yamunanagar on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.