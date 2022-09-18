BJP’s Karan Singh Ranolia joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 17

In a setback to the BJP ahead of the Adampur bypoll, Haryana Mati Kala Board ex-chairman Karan Singh Ranolia, who contested the 2014 Assembly poll on the saffron party ticket, joined the Congress in the presence of its state chief Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda.

Deepender said with the joining of Ranolia, the Congress had further strengthened its presence in the Adampur segment. He said issues like health, education and employment for youth had gained prominence not only in Haryana but across the country.

Lashing out at Congress ex-MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, Deepender said Adampur was not his pocket borough. “Adampur is the stronghold of the local electorate and not of a political leader and his family. “In the last Assembly poll in 2019, Kuldeep had won from Adampur as the Congress candidate. Now, the people will again back the Congress candidate in the byelection,” he stated.

Deepender said there were inherent contradictions in the ruling coalition, as its leaders, like Cabinet Minister Devender Babli, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma and Narnaund’s JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, had put a question mark on its functioning on different platforms.

Meawhile, Bhan said Kuldeep had lost his credibility as a politician by repeatedly changing political parties. “He was given due honour in the Congress. But he failed to perform as MLA and also lost the credibility of the electorate,” Bhan stated.

The new entrant in the Congress Ranolia had secured 8,311 votes as the BJP candidate in the 2014 Assembly poll.