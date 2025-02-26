DT
BJP's leaders rally support for Sunita Ardana in Assandh MC chairperson byelection

BJP’s leaders rally support for Sunita Ardana in Assandh MC chairperson byelection

Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Assandh MLA Yoginder Rana led a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Ardana
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:47 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Assandh MLA Yoginder Rana led a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Sunita Ardana, who is contesting the Assandh MC chairperson byelection. The event drew a large crowd, with Panwar asserting that BJP would secure a decisive victory in the election.

“Once again the lotus will bloom in the Assandh MC election with BJP’s win. Every citizen today is satisfied with BJP’s policies and is confident that the party will win with a record margin in this election,” he said.

Panwar emphasised the state government’s commitment to its promises, highlighting the rapid progress of developmental projects under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal. He encouraged voters to elect Sunita Ardana, paving the way for a “triple-engine government” that would accelerate Assandh’s development.

Rana echoed Panwar’s sentiments, assuring residents that a triple-engine government would resolve their concerns with greater speed and efficiency. He also highlighted the BJP government’s merit-based employment opportunities for youth, eliminating favouritism and bribes.

