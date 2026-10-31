'BJP’s march outside my house in Rohtak won’t stop people from reaching Delhi', says Deepender Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday welcomed the BJP’s decision to hold a march in Rohtak on November 1, the same day as the INDIA bloc’s mega rally in Delhi, saying the Opposition would not be deterred and over one lakh people from Haryana would participate in the Ramlila Maidan gathering.

Reacting to the BJP’s announcement that its national president Nitin Nabin would lead a march in Rohtak, Deepender said the BJP has planned the programme outside his residence, apparently hoping to affect the turnout from Haryana at the INDIA bloc rally.

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“The BJP has scheduled a march in Rohtak on November 1. Its national president, Nitin Nabin, is coming to Haryana to lead a march. They have planned it outside my house. We welcome them to Rohtak,” he told reporters in the national capital.

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“Perhaps they think this will reduce the number of people coming from Haryana to the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi. But we are taking it as a compliment. More than one lakh people from Haryana will participate in the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi,” the Rohtak MP added.

The BJP’s Rohtak programme, titled ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, End Anarchy), is being organised as a counter to the Opposition’s campaign. Nabin is scheduled to lead the padyatra, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders also expected to participate.

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The BJP’s march comes on the same day as the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, where Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders are expected to participate.

The Opposition rally is part of the INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged vote theft, electoral manipulation and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The bloc has also accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of failing to protect the integrity of the electoral process.