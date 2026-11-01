BJP’s padyatra: Rohtak Congress, traders accuse BJP of disrupting biz activities

The BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra in Rohtak on Sunday has drawn criticism from Congress leaders and a traders’ organisation, who alleged that traffic restrictions and market closures during the event caused considerable inconvenience to residents and financial losses to shopkeepers, particularly during the festive season.

Targeting the BJP over its padyatra, local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra accused the party of inconveniencing the residents and traders by getting major roads, including routes connecting the PGIMS and the busy Bapu-Park market closed.

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“Shopkeepers were threatened with police action and asked to keep their establishments shut until afternoon, causing difficulties, particularly during the festive season. Political programmes should not come at the cost of inconvenience to ordinary residents and business owners,” said Batra.

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Former Haryana Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra accused the BJP of holding the residents hostage in the name of a political programme, alleging that major roads were closed, routes leading to the PGIMS were blocked and prominent markets, including Bapu-Park, were forcibly vacated.

“It is unfortunate that the shopkeepers were threatened to keep their establishments closed during the event. This has caused losses to the traders. If this is not dictatorship, then what is? Hitting the livelihood of the traders during the festivals has become a habit of the BJP. We strongly condemn it,” he said.

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Batra said the Congress stood firmly with the trading community and termed the forced closure of markets during the festive season a reflection of the BJP’s anti-trader mindset. He added that the ruling party would have to answer for the inconvenience caused to the shopkeepers and residents.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangathan, accused the BJP of displaying double standards on the traders’ interests.

He said while the BJP claimed to champion the interests and dignity of the traders, its political programmes, including padyatras organised across the country in the presence of national president Nitin Nabin, were disrupting commercial activities.

Dang said road marches, traffic disruptions and restricted access to the markets adversely affected small shopkeepers, street vendors and other business establishments.

He said the interests of traders should not remain confined to political speeches and demanded that political parties and the government make arrangements for public programmes without inconveniencing the residents and disrupting business activities.