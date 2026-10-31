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Home / Haryana / BJP’s padyatra won’t erase questions over vote theft, says Congress MLA

BJP’s padyatra won’t erase questions over vote theft, says Congress MLA

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra holds a party workers meet in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra on Friday said the BJP could bring its national president, Chief Minister and entire Cabinet to Rohtak, but their visit would not silence questions being raised over alleged vote theft and electoral transparency. Instead of holding demonstrations against the Opposition, the BJP should answer the questions being raised by the public, he said, adding, “The public knows everything.”

Batra was addressing a meeting of Congress workers at his office, where he reviewed preparations for the rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on November 1. He also assigned responsibilities to party workers to ensure maximum participation from Rohtak.

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Questioning the BJP’s proposed padyatra, Batra said it was ironic that a party in power was organising demonstrations against the Opposition in the name of saving democracy. He said Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had raised serious questions about electoral transparency and voters’ rights, which deserved factual answers from the government.

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Taking up the issue of development, Batra said the BJP leaders had earlier claimed that development during the Congress regime was concentrated in Rohtak. He challenged them to explain what they had done for the city during their tenure.

“The poor condition of roads, waterlogging, drinking water shortages and sanitation problems reflects the ground reality. Instead of making allegations against the Congress, the BJP should give an account of its work and explain its development claims, “ he added.

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Batra said buses and private vehicles carrying the Congress workers would leave for Delhi together from Congress Bhawan on November 1 morning. All vehicles would remain connected with the local leadership through WhatsApp groups. The workers had been asked to maintain discipline, exercise restraint, follow traffic rules and uphold the dignity of the national flag.

District Congress urban president Kuldeep KD said the BJP’s frequent press conferences reflected its political unease. Asking questions was the Opposition’s right in a democracy, and the BJP should account for the promises made to the people instead of targeting the Congress, he said.

He added that the Congress workers would participate in the Delhi rally with full unity and claimed that a large number of people from Rohtak would attend the rally.

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