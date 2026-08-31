DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP’s Privilege Motion against 2 Congress MLAs admitted; walkout staged in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

BJP’s Privilege Motion against 2 Congress MLAs admitted; walkout staged in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Both Jassi Petwar and Indu Raj Narwal, in their turn, hit out at the role of Speaker

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Narnaund Congress MLA Jassi Petwar. Image credit/Instagram @
Advertisement

On the second day of the Monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, BJP leaders moved privilege motions against two Congress MLAs, Jassi Petwar and Indu Raj Narwal. The motions were admitted and referred to the Privileges Committee of the Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa moved a privilege motion in the House against Congress MLA Jassi Petwar for allegedly using indecent language against Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on August 27. More than 15 members stood in support of the motion, following which it was admitted.

Advertisement

Gangwa said he had been observing the proceedings of the House for the past two years. He added that the Speaker had, in fact, given more time to the Opposition than to the treasury benches.

Advertisement

He alleged that Congress MLA Jassi Petwar had accused the Speaker of bias and prejudice in the discharge of his office. Serious allegations and adverse comments were made using insulting and objectionable language on social media, he claimed.

However, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda came to Petwar’s defence and told the Speaker that it would set a wrong precedent to take cognisance of something said on social media. However, the Speaker did not relent.

Advertisement

In his turn, Petwar did not mince words while speaking about the role of the Speaker. He said that Congress MLAs were manhandled and that 78-year-old Hooda was pushed around at the gate of the Vidhan Sabha during their protest on August 27.

He claimed that the police even hit the former Chief Minister with an elbow. He specifically mentioned the names of MLAs Chander Prakash, Shakuntla Khatak and Kuldeep Vats, whom he claimed were manhandled. “Who was responsible for this? The MLAs of both the treasury benches and the Opposition were in the Well, but you (Speaker) only named us. I had just stated that whatever happened with us, the Speaker’s attitude was not good,” he said.

Petwar was named on August 27 as he, along with other party MLAs, protested against their alleged manhandling by the police.

After the Speaker referred the privilege motion against Petwar to the Privileges Committee, Congress MLAs, including Hooda, stood up in protest. They started raising slogans: “Dictatorship will not be tolerated… Dictatorship will not be tolerated.” After that, the Congress MLAs staged a symbolic walkout from the House.

Then, BJP MLA Laxman Yadav moved a privilege motion against Congress MLA Indu Raj Narwal for snatching the poster that his fellow party MLA Jarnail Singh was carrying.

Singh is running suspended from the Congress after he allegedly cross-voted for a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress MLAs, who had returned to the House by then, were surprised at the second privilege motion. The party’s chief whip, BB Batra, commented that it appeared the BJP did not want the House to function.

In his turn to speak against the privilege motion, Indu Raj Narwal also did not mince words about the role of the Speaker. He said, “…the entire state is watching the proceedings of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. You (Speaker) said that one couldn’t bring placards inside the House. BJP’s Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam gave the placard to Jarnail Singh. Are there different rules for Congress MLAs and BJP MLAs?”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts