Sensing an opportunity amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to tap the Saini vote bank through social engineering before the 2027 Assembly elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been projected as the party’s face for this outreach and he has been making frequent visits to the region, wearing turban and speaking in Punjabi, to mobilise the community.

After visiting Nabha, the Haryana CM had visited Sanaur on Friday.

Dera Bassi, Rajpura and the rural pockets of Patiala district are considered strongholds of the Saini community. Of the estimated 18 lakh registered voters in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency, around 1.5 lakh are believed to belong to the Saini community.

Sources in the BJP say nearly 10 visits by the Haryana Chief Minister have been scheduled in a month, particularly in the Kandi belt of Hoshiarpur and Ropar districts, as well as in areas bordering Haryana.

The party is projecting Punjabi-speaking Nayab Singh Saini as the “local face” of the saffron party in Punjab in a bid to connect with voters across communities.

The BJP believes it has room for growth in Patiala, having secured a sizeable vote share in the last Lok Sabha elections. Its candidate and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur polled 2,88,998 votes (25.09 per cent). Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi won the Patiala seat with 3,05,616 votes (26.54 per cent), defeating AAP’s Health Minister and party candidate Dr Balbir Singh by 14,831 votes. Dr Balbir Singh had secured 2,90,785 votes (25.25 per cent).

BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said Chief Minister Saini “strikes a chord with people” and is being well received not only by the Saini community but by Punjabis at large. “He is showcasing how Haryana is on a growth trajectory, while Punjab is slipping into a situation marked by drugs, extortion and murders becoming routine,” he claimed.