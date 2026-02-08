DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP's Punjab push: Haryana CM Nayab Saini wears turban, switches to Punjabi to woo voters

BJP's Punjab push: Haryana CM Nayab Saini wears turban, switches to Punjabi to woo voters

Dera Bassi, Rajpura and the rural pockets of Patiala district are considered strongholds of the Saini community

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:47 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with BJP leaders during a recent rally in Patiala. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

Sensing an opportunity amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to tap the Saini vote bank through social engineering before the 2027 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been projected as the party’s face for this outreach and he has been making frequent visits to the region, wearing turban and speaking in Punjabi, to mobilise the community.

Advertisement

After visiting Nabha, the Haryana CM had visited Sanaur on Friday.

Advertisement

Dera Bassi, Rajpura and the rural pockets of Patiala district are considered strongholds of the Saini community. Of the estimated 18 lakh registered voters in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency, around 1.5 lakh are believed to belong to the Saini community.

Sources in the BJP say nearly 10 visits by the Haryana Chief Minister have been scheduled in a month, particularly in the Kandi belt of Hoshiarpur and Ropar districts, as well as in areas bordering Haryana.

Advertisement

The party is projecting Punjabi-speaking Nayab Singh Saini as the “local face” of the saffron party in Punjab in a bid to connect with voters across communities.

The BJP believes it has room for growth in Patiala, having secured a sizeable vote share in the last Lok Sabha elections. Its candidate and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur polled 2,88,998 votes (25.09 per cent). Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi won the Patiala seat with 3,05,616 votes (26.54 per cent), defeating AAP’s Health Minister and party candidate Dr Balbir Singh by 14,831 votes. Dr Balbir Singh had secured 2,90,785 votes (25.25 per cent).

BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said Chief Minister Saini “strikes a chord with people” and is being well received not only by the Saini community but by Punjabis at large. “He is showcasing how Haryana is on a growth trajectory, while Punjab is slipping into a situation marked by drugs, extortion and murders becoming routine,” he claimed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts