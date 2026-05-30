BJP’s Rohtash Jangra is Haryana Labour Welfare Board chief

Nearly two years after withdrawing from the Haryana Assembly election race on the BJP’s directions, senior party leader Rohtash Jangra has been rewarded with a key government position, being appointed the Chairman of the Haryana Labour Welfare Board.

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The appointment has triggered celebrations among his supporters in Sirsa, who see it as recognition of his long-standing loyalty to the party. Earlier, the Haryana Government had also nominated his daughter-in-law, Anju Jangra, as a municipal councillor.

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Jangra was declared the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Assembly constituency in the 2024 elections but later withdrew his nomination after the party decided to back HLP candidate Gopal Kanda under the NDA alliance arrangement. Despite stepping aside, he remained active in campaigning for the BJP during both the Assembly and municipal elections and also campaigned in neighbouring Punjab.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Jangra said he never worked for positions and had joined the party in 1980 to serve the nation. “I am a soldier of the party. I never sought any post. Whatever responsibility the party entrusted me with, I tried to fulfil it with complete dedication,” he said.

Recalling how he learnt about his appointment, Jangra said he had attended a condolence meeting for former MLA Sahiram Dharania along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday in Sirsa. “The Chief Minister only asked about my well-being. There was no discussion about any appointment,” he said.

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Jangra said he was having dinner when a friend called to congratulate him on being appointed the Chairman of the Labour Welfare Board. “At first, I thought he was joking because anything can appear on social media these days. A little later, the Board Commissioner called and congratulated me. That’s when I came to know the news was true,” he said.