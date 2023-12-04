BJP's success in assembly polls to be replicated in Lok Sabha elections, says Haryana CM Khattar

PTI

Chandigarh, December 4

The BJP's impressive “hat-trick” of assembly election successes in three states will be replicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year's parliamentary polls, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recently-held elections, inflicting resounding defeats on the Congress, to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland and setting the tone for the Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar anticipates a similar hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in October 2024, according to a state government statement.

The Narendra Modi-led central government and the Khattar-led BJP dispensation in the state are both into their second terms.

The BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014 before returning in 2019 in an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Khattar was addressing a gathering during a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Sonepat.

He said the people expressed their confidence in the policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

Modi had asserted on Sunday that the BJP's hat-trick in the state elections was a guarantee of its hat-trick in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he hailed the verdict as an endorsement for his agenda of self-reliant India, transparency and good governance.

According to the state government statement, anticipating a continuation of the recent significant victories in state assembly elections, Khattar affirmed that the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra serves as Modi's commitment to ensuring a prosperous future for the nation.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan