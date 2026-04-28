Women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s on Monday marked their resentment against the Opposition parties for not supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and accused them of being “anti-women”.

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The protesters also burnt an effigy of the Opposition parties during a ‘Nari Shakti Jan Aakrosh Sammelan’ in Kurukshetra.

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Addressing the sammelan, Suman Saini, vice-president of the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare (HSCCW), said for Prime Minister Narendra Modi women empowerment is not merely a matter of creating a vote bank, but a pledge towards nation building.

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“The Prime Minister undertook the mission for women’s upliftment and launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in 2015. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ ensures a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. Its objective is not merely to increase women’s participation, but to empower them with leadership roles in the policy-making process,” Saini added.

Besides Saini, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, Zila Parishad Chairperson Kanwaljit Kaur and other women BJP workers participated in the sammelan organised at the Panchayat Bhawan.

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Saini said, “Due to the Opposition parties the ‘Nari Shakti Abhinandan Bill’ could not be passed. They have shattered the hopes that millions of women across the country had harboured for their bright future. The day of April 17 was destined to be etched in golden letters, but due to their anti-women mindset the Opposition parties attempted to tarnish its significance and turned it into a ‘Black Day’.”

Highlighting various government schemes introduced for women, she said, “Women are making strides in every sector — be it education, politics, sports, or social service — yet, when it comes to decision-making or leadership roles, their participation remains limited. Such Bills are introduced precisely to address this disparity, ensuring that women, too, receive equal opportunities.”

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma stated that by obstructing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the Opposition had completely shattered the dignity of democracy. “The Opposition neither possesses policy nor intent; they harbour hatred towards the Nari Shakti. The women of the nation are watching closely to see who stands with them and who aligns with those seeking to violate their rights,” she added.