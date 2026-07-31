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Home / Haryana / BKE announces Sirsa protest over farmers’ demands

BKE announces Sirsa protest over farmers’ demands

Farmers’ body to march to DC office seeking MSP guarantee, loan waiver and local relief measures

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Sirsa, Updated At : 05:52 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh addresses a press conference alongside farmers in Sirsa on Friday.
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The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) has announced a major protest in Sirsa on August 5, highlighting a range of national and local issues concerning farmers and farm labourers.

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Addressing a press conference on Friday, BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh paid tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day before announcing the protest programme.

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Aulakh said farmers and labourers would gather at Jat Dharamshala at 10.30 am and march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they would submit a memorandum to the government through the district administration.

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Among its key national demands, the organisation has sought the cancellation of what it termed “anti-farmer” free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries, including the United States. It has also demanded the implementation of a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50% formula, a complete waiver of farmers’ and labourers’ loans, and the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Seeds Bill.

The memorandum will also include objections to the alleged action against students in Delhi and the reported police action against sanitation workers in Punjab.

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On local issues, the BKE has demanded adequate canal water supply, uninterrupted power supply, timely availability of fertilisers, release of pending compensation for the 2020 kharif crop, settlement of pending crop insurance claims for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, and payment of the pending 2025 insurance claim to farmers of Shahpuria village.

The organisation also opposed the installation of electricity towers and transmission lines in Vedwala village without compensation to affected farmers.

Aulakh appealed to farmers, labourers and the general public to participate in the protest in large numbers.

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