BKU, arhtiyas lock market panel’s office over slow paddy lifting in Jagadhri

Irked by the slow lifting of procured paddy, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the Arhtiya Association on Thursday locked the Market Committee office in the Jagadhri grain market and staged a dharna on its premises.

The protesters warned that if the lifting of procured paddy did not pick up pace, they would hold another demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

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Paddy arrivals have surged across Yamunanagar district’s 13 grain markets, but sluggish lifting has left large heaps of the crop lying in the open, adding to congestion as fresh consignments continue to arrive.

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According to official figures, 88,811 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the district’s grain markets till October 7. Of this, 49,342 MT had been procured, but only 743 MT — a mere 1.51% of the procured stock — had been lifted.

Farmers under the BKU banner and members of the Arhtiya Association reached the Market Committee office around 11 am to protest against the delay. After waiting for district administration officials until noon without any response, they locked the office gate and sat on a dharna.

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“Nearly 10 days have passed since paddy procurement began, but the lifting of the crop from grain markets has remained negligible,” said Sanju Gundiana, district president of the BKU.

He said the Jagadhri Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller (DFSC), Yamunanagar, later held talks with the protesters and assured them that the pace of lifting would be increased.