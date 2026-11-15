BKU begins indefinite dharna at Yamunanagar sugar mill, seeks Rs 600 per quintal for sugarcane

Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have launched an indefinite protest (dharna) at the cane yard of Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM) in Yamunanagar, demanding an increase in the sugarcane price to Rs 600 per quintal.

BKU leaders said similar protests would soon be launched outside all other private and cooperative sugar mills in the state in support of their demand.

The farmers had already announced that they would not supply sugarcane to mills in Haryana at a rate lower than Rs 600 per quintal.

They had also threatened to prevent sugar mills in the state from starting crushing operations if their demand was not met. The crushing operations at SSM are scheduled to begin on November 17.

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According to information, the decision to launch an indefinite dharna was announced at a kisan panchayat organised jointly by the BKU and the Ganna Sangharsh Samiti at the SSM cane yard in Yamunanagar on November 13.

The Haryana Government has increased the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs 15 per quintal for the 2026-27 crushing season, raising it from Rs 415 to Rs 430 per quintal.

“We have started an indefinite dharna at the sugarcane yard of SSM. The present sugarcane price of Rs 430 per quintal is insufficient as input costs, including those of fertilisers, seeds, diesel, labour and agricultural equipment, have increased manifold over the past few years. Therefore, the government should increase the sugarcane price to Rs 600 per quintal to save the farming community,” said Sanju Gundiana, district president of the BKU (Charuni).

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According to information, the BKU is making announcements in villages by beating drums, urging the maximum number of farmers to reach the protest site. It is also appealing to farmers not to begin harvesting their sugarcane crop until the government meets their demand for a price of Rs 600 per quintal.