BKU (Charuni) chief flags paddy scam, seeks CBI probe

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Tuesday called on the farmers to get ready for struggle and sacrifice to protect their rights.

He was addressing the farmers at the New Grain Market in Ambala City before submitting a memorandum to Ambala City SDM Darshan Kumar for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The union has been demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged Rs 5,000 crore paddy scam and the irregularities observed during the paddy procurement season 2025-26 in Haryana.

Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The government has failed to provide relief to the general public from costly education in private schools and treatment at private hospitals. The general public has been finding it hard to get quality education and treatment at affordable prices. They are forced to take loans and pay heavy interest, and those who fail to repay their loans, lose their houses.”

“The farmers are struggling to get remunerative prices for their produce. At present, the potato crop is being sold in the grain markets, while the cost production is around Rs 8 a kg, the produce is fetching Rs 3 in the market. The farmers are being forced to stop farming, and even the other small businesses have been captured by big corporate houses. We are not even getting the minimum support price for our produce, and are not even allowed to hold protests in Delhi and Chandigarh to mark our resentment. The government has snatched away our right to protest. The farmers should get ready to struggle and sacrifice,” he added.

The BKU (Charuni) chief further said a big paddy scam was observed in the state during the last paddy procurement season. The union had been holding district-wise protests to mark its resentment and seek appropriate action against the people involved in the paddy scam. Despite repeated requests, the government hasn’t shown any positive signs yet. A big rally would be held at Pipli Grain Market on March 23 to decide the future course of action.

Ambala BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rajiv Sharma said, “People involved in the paddy scam have caused loss to the tune of crores of rupees to the government exchequer. Irregularities have been observed in the Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal, physical verification, issuance of gate passes and other procurement-related activities. A huge quantity of paddy has been brought from other states to adjust the stock against bogus procurement. The union has demanded the CBI inquiry to expose the entire nexus and take action against the officials involved in the procurement and verifications.”

“In another memorandum for the PM and the CM, the union has expressed concerns over the rising cost of medical treatment and education at private schools. The union has also demanded a loan waiver for the farmers, MSP legal guarantee and reconsidering the Electricity Amendment Bill”, he added.