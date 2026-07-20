BKU (Charuni) members detained in Ambala

The Ambala police have detained the members of BKU (Charuni) in Ambala after they blocked the Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala on Monday. The farmers raised slogans against the government and demanded the release of Gurnam Singh Charuni, who has been detained by the Kurukshetra police.

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During the blockade, the traffic was diverted, causing inconvenience to the commuters. However, soon after detaining the farmer leaders, the traffic movement was restored.

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BKU (Charuni) Ambala district president Malkit Singh said: “The police have detained us, but the union will continue to protest and the members of the union will reach Delhi in large numbers on Tuesday to participate in the protest at Kisan Ghat.”

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Meanwhile, BKU (Charuni) Ambala district president Sanju Gundiana said, “The Milk Majra toll plaza has been blocked to protest against the police action. The government has forced farmers to take such a step by detaining Gurnam Singh and other leaders of the union.”