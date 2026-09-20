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Home / Haryana / BKU (Charuni) seeks hike in aid for farmers, labourers in Haryana

BKU (Charuni) seeks hike in aid for farmers, labourers in Haryana

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:35 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Financial assistance ranging from ~37,500 to ~5 lakh is provided in case of death or disability while operating machinery.
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The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has requested the Haryana government to increase the financial assistance provided under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana, 2013’.

Under this scheme, financial assistance ranging from Rs 37,500 to Rs 5 lakh is provided to farmers and agricultural labourers in case of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery.

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BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana, 2013, has been in effect since January 1, 2014. Since then, there has been a continuous rise in inflation, medical expenses and the cost of family sustenance, yet the assistance amount provided under the scheme has not seen a commensurate increase. A family faces a financial crisis if a farmer or agricultural labourer dies or is seriously injured in an accident; therefore, it is essential to increase the current assistance amount in line with present-day circumstances.”

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A memorandum has been sent by the BKU (Charuni) to CM Nayab Singh Saini, state Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, and the Chairman and Chief Administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Rakesh Bains said, “Currently, in case of death, the family of the deceased gets Rs 5 lakh, while we have demanded that the compensation amount be increased to Rs 25 lakh. Similarly, in case of a spinal fracture or permanent disability, the compensation amount should be increased from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.”

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The union has demanded that the assistance be increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1.25 lakh in case of loss of one limb or permanent severe injury, Rs 2.50 lakh in case of loss of a full finger, and Rs 1.50 lakh for partial loss of a finger, from the current Rs 75,000 and Rs 37,500, respectively.

The BKU (Charuni) spokesman said, “The state government should increase the assistance keeping in mind the financial security of farmers and agricultural labourer families and implement the necessary amendments to the scheme. Currently, victims in the age group of 10 to 75 years are covered, and we have requested that the government remove the conditions related to age and ensure that farmers and labourers get assistance in case of an untoward incident, irrespective of their age.”

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