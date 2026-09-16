BKU (Charuni) threatens NH-44 blockade in Shahabad over paddy procurement

With paddy arrivals picking up at grain markets across Haryana, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has threatened to block the Delhi-Ambala National Highway (NH-44) at Shahabad on September 22 if procurement is not started by September 20.

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of BKU (Charuni) gathered at the Shahabad grain market on Wednesday, demanding that the state government begin paddy procurement ahead of schedule. Farmers had sought the start of procurement from September 15, but the demand was not accepted.

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Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, Vishram Kumar Meena, also reached the grain market and held talks with the union leaders.

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BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said the government had failed to act despite repeated requests from farmers.

“Despite repeated requests, the government has failed to start the procurement and the farmers are left with no other choice but to start an agitation. Every year the paddy farmers are forced to block the National Highway to get the paddy procurement started. The arrivals have started turning heavy at the grain markets but there is no sign of procurement getting started anytime soon. Moreover, there had been complaints from several grain markets in the state that the farmers are not being allowed to bring their produce for drying,” he said.

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Charuni said the Deputy Commissioner had informed the farmers that the state government had sought the Centre’s permission to begin procurement from September 20.

“The union has decided to block the NH-44 in Shahabad on September 22 if the government failed to start procurement by September 20. We have asked the administration to provide gunny bags so that produce that has already arrived can be filled and stored at the grain markets,” he said.

Meena said the meeting with farmers focused on advanced paddy procurement as well as the availability of gunny bags and space for drying the crop.

“The farmers had called a meeting regarding advanced paddy procurement and some other issues including gunny bags and space for drying the produce. We have apprised the farmers that since the paddy is procured on MSP for the central government through the agencies, the Haryana government has already sent a request to the central government seeking permission to start paddy procurement from September 20,” he said.

The DC said gunny bags would soon be distributed to the procurement agencies. A decision on reopening the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal was also expected within a day or two.

“We have assured the farmers that all efforts are being made to ensure a smooth paddy procurement season. The farmers have been urged to resolve all the issues through dialogue,” he added.