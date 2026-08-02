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Home / Haryana / BKU (Charuni) threatens NH-44 Blockade over Haryana procurement schedule

BKU (Charuni) threatens NH-44 Blockade over Haryana procurement schedule

Union seeks early procurement of paddy, mustard and sunflower crops; warns of September 15 protest if demands remain unmet

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:33 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Gurnam Singh Charuni. File photo
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Unhappy with the procurement schedule, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) is requesting the state government to revise its schedule for Rice, Mustard and Sunflower crops.

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The union has threatened to block the National Highway-44 on September 15 if the demand is not accepted.

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The union is seeking the procurement of Mustard from February 1, Sunflower from May 15 and paddy procurement from September 15.

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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The paddy procurement begins from October 1, but a huge quantity of the total produce is harvested by then, especially in the potato-growing belt in the state. During the season, the commission agents and the rice millers also give call for strikes to put pressure on the government to get their demands fulfilled, and it further affects the procurement season, causing inconvenience to the paddy farmers. The government should start the paddy procurement from September 15, and make all the required arrangements in advance.”

“The sunflower farmers also bear losses due to the delay in procurement every year. The procurement of sunflower seeds for Rabi Marketing season begins from June 1, while the farmers start harvesting and reaching the grain markets from May 15. The sunflower farmers are in no position to store the oilseed. Similarly, the procurement for mustard starts in March, while the farmers start reaching the markets in February,” he said.

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The BKU (Charuni) president said the change in the procurement schedule has been a long-pending demand but the government hasn’t been paying any attention. A huge quantity of the produce is sold in the open market below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) before the government agencies enter the market, causing losses to farmers.

“The issue has been raised multiple times in the meetings with the government, but there has been no positive response. The paddy crop will start reaching the grain markets next month. The state government should take all the required permissions from the centre government in advance, make the required arrangements and announce the procurement from September 15. If the demand is not met, the union will block the National Highway from September 15,” Gurnam Singh said.

BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said “The union has been raising genuine concerns of the farmers. Since the farmers have been using hybrid seeds, the crops mature early, but the farmers don’t have adequate space to store the harvested produce and wait for the procurement agencies. To protect the farmers from losses, the government should advance the procurements.”

“The government has all the required data and information about the crop size and arrangements required for the season. The union will try to meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss the issue and request him to take appropriate steps to protect the farmers from losses,” he added.

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