BKU defers road blockade plan

Amid growing concerns over the shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers in Yamunanagar district, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) held a meeting today with officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at the BKU office in Dhaurang village.

Advertisement

The meeting was prompted by the BKU’s earlier announcement to stage a protest outside the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) in Yamunanagar and to block the road on July 25. However, the protest has now been postponed following assurances given by the department.

Subhash Gurjar, district president of BKU, said, “We have postponed our protest and road blockade plan because the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Aditya Pratap Dabas, met us today and assured that the issue of fertiliser shortage will be resolved within three to four days.”

Advertisement

He said, “The DDA told us that there are currently 8,000 bags of fertilisers available at PACS centres, which can be distributed to farmers immediately.”

Gurjar, however, said if the problem persists, farmers will be compelled to escalate their agitation. “If the fertiliser problem is not solved within a week, a tough decision will be taken during our next meeting on August 1,” he added.