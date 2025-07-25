DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BKU defers road blockade plan

BKU defers road blockade plan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:50 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Amid growing concerns over the shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers in Yamunanagar district, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) held a meeting today with officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at the BKU office in Dhaurang village.

Advertisement

The meeting was prompted by the BKU’s earlier announcement to stage a protest outside the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) in Yamunanagar and to block the road on July 25. However, the protest has now been postponed following assurances given by the department.

Subhash Gurjar, district president of BKU, said, “We have postponed our protest and road blockade plan because the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Aditya Pratap Dabas, met us today and assured that the issue of fertiliser shortage will be resolved within three to four days.”

Advertisement

He said, “The DDA told us that there are currently 8,000 bags of fertilisers available at PACS centres, which can be distributed to farmers immediately.”

Gurjar, however, said if the problem persists, farmers will be compelled to escalate their agitation. “If the fertiliser problem is not solved within a week, a tough decision will be taken during our next meeting on August 1,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts