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Home / Haryana / BKU kisan mahapanchayat on October 4 in Yamunanagar

BKU kisan mahapanchayat on October 4 in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:05 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A file photo of members of the BKU Punjab. with Aparna story
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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) will hold a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ to discuss several issues, including sugarcane rates, paddy procurement, farmers’ problems related to electricity, fertilisers and seeds and the issue of construction of damaged Yamunanagar-Radaur-Ladwa road.

The mahapanchayat will be organised in Aurangabad village of Yamunanagar on October 4 and the chief guest will be national spokesman of BKU Rakesh Tikait.

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Holding a meeting of the BKU in Jagadhri, district president Subhash Gurjar said if the Yamunanagar-Radaur-Ladwa road was not repaired/constructed by September 30, a tough decision could be taken at the mahapanchayat in this regard.

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“The responsibilities of the mahapanchayat have been assigned to block presidents and district officials in each block, and a 15-member committee has been formed to prepare the plan,” said Gurjar.

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