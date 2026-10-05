BKU mahapanchayat raises key farmers’ issues in Yamunanagar

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) organised a mahapanchayat at a rest area on the Saharanpur-Panchkula National Highway in Aurangabad village of Yamunanagar district on Sunday to raise farmers’ issues.

A large number of farmers, including BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, arrived at the mahapanchayat on tractors. Various demands of farmers were discussed during the gathering.

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At the mahapanchayat, farmers demanded an increase in the price of sugarcane to Rs 600 per quintal, a rise in the permissible moisture content of paddy from 17 to 22 per cent, the cancellation of the trade deal with the United States, a waiver of farmers’ loans and a substantial increase in the price of wheat.

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The farmers wanted to submit a memorandum listing these demands to district administration officials, but initially no official arrived at the venue.

Rakesh Tikait expressed his displeasure over the situation and announced a highway blockade. Following the announcement, a large number of farmers moved towards the highway, and Tikait, along with others, sat on the road. Traffic on the Saharanpur-Panchkula National Highway-344 was disrupted, leading to a traffic jam for some time.

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Later, Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath reached the spot after receiving information about the highway blockade. He spoke with the farmers and accepted their memorandum of demands. Tikait said whatever decision Haryana farmers took, the BKU would stand by them.