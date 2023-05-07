Bharatiya Kisan Union members to hold protest in Jind on May 10

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 6

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) will hold a state-level demonstration in Jind on May 10 in support of the protesting wrestlers. This was decided during a state-level meeting held at Kisan Bhawan in Panipat.

Farmers raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government for not initiating action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

BKU state president Ratan Mann said anger was rising among people due to the non-resolution of the ongoing wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar. “The plight of our wrestler daughters, who brought laurels to the country, will not be tolerated,” he said.

The effigy of the BJP government and the WFI chief would be burnt and a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner. Cooperation of all social organisations, including khap panchayats, would be solicited for the demonstration, he said.

Khap panchayats from across the country were arriving at Jantar Mantar daily to support the wrestlers and the BKU would follow whatever decision the panchayats would take in support of the movement. No separate decision would be taken, Mann asserted.

Appreciating state Home Minister Anil Vij for supporting the agitating wrestlers, the BKU leaders demanded that the government arrest the WFI chief at the earliest and resolve the matter.