DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / BKU mobilises farmers for meet on India-US trade deal

BKU mobilises farmers for meet on India-US trade deal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 08:22 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) has intensified its outreach campaign across villages to mobilise farmers for the nationwide Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat on July 21 against the India-US trade deal.

Advertisement

BKU leaders are holding meetings with farmers in villages, urging them to reach Delhi in large number. On Sunday, a meeting was organised in Dhand.

Advertisement

“A national-level Kisan Mahapanchayat will be organised on the call of the Desh Bachao Morcha, where farmers from across the country will announce the next phase of their agitation demanding the cancellation of the proposed trade deal,” said Vikram Kasana, state youth president, BKU (Charuni).

Advertisement

“Union leaders have been visiting several villages to urge farmers to reach Delhi in large numbers. If the trade deal is implemented, it will directly affect farmers, livestock rearers and small traders by encouraging foreign companies,” he added.

He urged the government to reconsider the agreement in the larger interest of farmers and the nation.

Advertisement

Gurnam Singh Faral, district Kaithal president of BKU (Charuni), said if the government refuses to withdraw the trade deal, farmers from across the country will announce a major agitation against the central government.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts