BKU pushes for policy changes to aid farmers

A delegation of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by National President Gurnam Singh Charuni, submitted a memorandum to Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam SinA delegation of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), led by its national president Gurnam Singh Charuni, submitted a memorandum to Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana at his residence in Radaur on various demands concerning farmers.

The farmer representatives raised several demands related to the agricultural sector, including increasing the sugarcane price to Rs 600 per quintal, starting paddy procurement from September 15, withdrawing cases registered against farmers and releasing outstanding payments under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana at the earliest.

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Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana heard the demands and said the state government was continuously working in the interests of farmers.

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“Resolving farmers’ problems is among the government’s priorities. Farmers are a vital link in the national and state economies and their interests will not be ignored. Efforts will be made to resolve the demands raised by the farmers’ union in accordance with the rules after discussing them with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Positive action will be taken on demands that can be addressed at the government level,” Rana assured the union leaders.

The minister said the government was committed to resolving farmers’ problems through dialogue. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana government was taking several steps to provide better facilities to farmers, make agriculture more profitable and increase their income.

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“My endeavour will be to ensure that the problems of the state’s farmers are resolved at the earliest and that they do not face any difficulties. Protecting the interests of farmers and ensuring the resolution of their problems is the government’s priority,” Rana said.

The BKU organised a mahapanchayat in Radaur to raise its demands. The mahapanchayat was attended by BKU national president Gurnam Singh Charuni, Suman Hooda, Sonu Malpuria, Vikram Kasana, Sanju Gundiana, Karam Singh Mathana, Mandeep Rorchhappar, Joginder Silli and others.