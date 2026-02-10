DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Haryana / BKU slams Haryana Government over discontinuation of old-age pension

BKU slams Haryana Government over discontinuation of old-age pension

Warns of state-wide agitation if the issue is not resolved

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:10 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Farmers under the banner of the BKU hold a meeting at Kisan Bhawan on Monday
Under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), farmers held a meeting at Kisan Bhawan on Monday and criticised the state government over the discontinuation of old-age pensions. They warned of a state-wide agitation if the issue is not resolved with immediate effect.

BKU president Rattan Mann accused the government of deliberately harassing senior citizens and said they would not tolerate injustice against the elderly. “Senior citizens, who have contributed throughout their lives to society and the nation, are today being forced to run from pillar to post for their pensions,” he said, terming the government’s policy as inhuman and anti-people.

Meanwhile, they also discussed the issue of non-fulfilment of connecting roads along the Eastern by-pass, which is being constructed as part of the ring road of the city.

Mann warned that if the government fails to restore the old-age pension and resolve issues related to the Eastern by-pass, the BKU would be compelled to launch a large-scale agitation across the state.

He further added that continued harassment of senior citizens could prove costly for the government. During the meeting, farmers and elderly citizens raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate rollback of the pension cuts.

