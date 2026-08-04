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Home / Haryana / BKU to hold farmers’ march in Sirsa on Aug 5 over MSP, relief

BKU to hold farmers’ march in Sirsa on Aug 5 over MSP, relief

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Sirsa, Updated At : 08:27 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Farmer leaders address villagers to mobilise support for the protest.
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The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) has announced a massive farmers’ and labourers’ protest in Sirsa on Wednesday, August 5, to press for a series of national and local demands. Haryana BKE president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh said meetings were held at several villages, including Shahpuria, Tarkanwali, Gusainiana, Kheri, Sahuwala, Biruwala Gudha, Thiraj, Jhorar Rohi, Phaggu, Kharia, Jalalana Bacher, Nathor and Rohiranwali, to mobilise support for the protest.

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Farmers and labourers will gather at Jat Dharamshala in Sirsa at 10.30 am before marching to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. A memorandum will be submitted to the President of India through the district administration on national issues, while another memorandum on local demands will be addressed to the Haryana Chief Minister.

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Among the national demands, the organisation has sought cancellation of what it termed “anti-farmer” duty-free Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the US and other countries, implementation of a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula, complete farm loan waiver, and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Seeds Bill.

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The memorandum will also condemn the alleged police action against the students in Delhi and the lathicharge on sanitation workers in Punjab.

At the state and district level, the union has demanded adequate canal water, uninterrupted power supply, timely availability of fertilisers, arrest of those behind the alleged sale of agricultural-grade urea in technical-grade bags, and release of pending compensation for Kharif 2020 in Kalanwali, Dabwali and Goriwala.

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The organisation has also sought settlement of pending crop insurance claims for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Kharif seasons, release of insurance claims for Shahpuria farmers, fair compensation for the farmers affected by power transmission towers at Vaidwala village, and construction of the long-pending Rangoi channel from the Ghaggar river. It also demanded that the farmers be provided a copy of their crop insurance policy immediately after the premium is deducted.

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