BKU warns of digging Ambala–Shamli highway to reopen closed village road

Farmers, staging a dharna under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait group) for a prolonged period, have announced their decision to restore an old road on November 16 by digging a stretch of the Ambala–Shamli highway in Potli village of Yamunanagar district.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Alahar village under the leadership of BKU state vice-president Deep Rana, district president Subhash Gurjar and district vice-president Yadvinder Kamboj.

Subhash Gurjar said the farmers had been holding a dharna on the Ambala–Shamli highway near Potli village since September 13. “A three-yard (about 16-foot) road has existed in the revenue record of Potli village since 1952,” he said, adding that it had been completely closed by the highway authorities as no underpass or crossing was provided.

He said the road connected agricultural fields of a vast area before the construction of the new highway, but now farmers had lost access due to the lack of a crossing.

Gurjar added that the farmers, led by BKU state president Ratan Mann, had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, on November 4, giving the administration time till November 15 to restore the road.

“We have decided that if the administration fails to restore the road by November 15, the farmers shall restore it on November 16 by digging a stretch of the under-construction Ambala–Shamli highway in Potli village,” said Gurjar.

He stated that preparations had already begun and that farmers from across the district would arrive in Potli village on November 16 with their spades. “The intention of the government is not good for the farmers. It wants to destroy their crops and their livelihoods. In collusion with large companies, roads leading to farmers’ fields are being blocked,” Gurjar alleged.

He appealed to farmers to reach the protest site in large numbers on November 16, warning, “If there is any loss of life or property on November 16, the government and administration will be responsible.”

Among those present on the occasion were Vinod Dangi, Rohit Kamboj Damla, Rajat Sarpanch, Pradeep Kumar, Satish Kumar, Sachin, Ompal, Amit Kumar, Rinku, Naresh and Rajat.