Blackout blues grip Gurugram

The three-day strike by electricity department employees plunged large parts of Gurugram into darkness, leaving residents struggling with water shortages, disrupted daily routines and unresponsive complaint centres. Power supply to nearly 50,000 homes was reportedly affected, with several areas remaining without electricity for over 40 hours. The strike ended on Friday evening after the state government agreed to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, meeting the employees’ principal demand.

Despite outages beginning around 10 pm on Wednesday, power supply remained unrestored in several localities till Friday evening. The complaint centre received around 5,000 complaints in 18 hours, but residents alleged that calls to official helplines either went unanswered or were disconnected.

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The prolonged outages left homes without functioning inverters and backup systems, forcing residents, including women and children, to spend late hours outdoors. The disruption also hit water supply as boosting stations and household pumps could not operate. Residents said they had to depend on private tankers for drinking water and daily needs, alleging that tanker operators were charging exorbitant rates.

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Angry residents took to the streets in Ashok Vihar Phase 3, near Daulatabad flyover, Khandsa Road, Rajendra Park and Farrukhnagar, blocking roads and raising slogans against the government and the administration. Police teams struggled to clear the blockades, resulting in traffic congestion stretching for several kilometres and inconveniencing commuters and emergency service vehicles.

The crisis affected Sector 9, Sector 10, Hari Nagar, IDC, Bhim Nagar, Basai, Garhi Harsaru, Dhanwapur, New Palam Vihar, Bajghera, Sheetla Colony and several other localities.

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Industrial operations also suffered, with production coming to a standstill in thousands of units across Sector 37, Basai, Kadipur, Udyog Vihar and Begampur Khatola, causing financial losses and affecting workers.

Deepak Maini, chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry, said the administration should have engaged with entrepreneurs in advance, given the strike.

The Gurgaon Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also approached the Chief Minister and Energy Minister, seeking urgent intervention to restore uninterrupted power supply. Chamber chief Vikas Jain said the disruption was severely inconveniencing residents and affecting businesses and industrial operations.