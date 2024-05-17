Blast at Kundli factory leaves 2 dead, over 25 injured

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 16

Two persons were killed and over 25 persons, including a six-month-old child, sustained injuries after a boiler, chilling plant and compressor of a factory witnessed a blast at Dahiya Colony in Kundli late Wednesday night. The impact was such that not only the factory but the adjoining three houses also got damaged. People sleeping there were buried under the debris.

On getting information, a police team and a fire tender reached Shree Ganesh Kattha factory’s premises and began the rescue operation. With the support of the area residents, they recovered two bodies of labourers from the debris. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Kundli and Narela (Delhi).

Police probe underway. Photo: Ramesh Kumar

The deceased have been identified as Brajesh and Gulab, originally from Bihar.

Scores of factories are operational in Dahiya Colony, which is a residential area.

As per information, there was a huge blast in the boiler of the factory, due to which people in the vicinity panicked. The factory building was engulfed in flames and collapsed. Two labourers working in the factory were buried under the debris.

Area residents rescued the injured persons and took them to hospitals. Fire tenders were called from Rai, Kundli and Sonepat.

“About 25-30 persons have been injured in the incident, but there could be more people under the debris,” said Inspector Devender Singh, SHO Kundli. The rescue workers were on their job when this report was filed. “A case would be registered after receiving complaints and action would be initiated accordingly,” the SHO said.

Rajender Dahiya, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, the blast was so intense that the whole factory collapsed and people sleeping on the third floor came down crashing.

“I have informed the NDRF team, which will carry out a search operation as they have advanced-technology equipment,” Dahiya said.

Adjoining houses damaged

25 monkeys perish in mishap

Additional Divisional Fire Officer Rajender Dahiya said a group of over 25 monkeys that was sleeping close to the chilling plant of the factory in a bid to escape the summer heat, were also killed in the blast.

