Blast damages Rewari house, four family members injured

A powerful explosion ripped through a house in Hans Nagar, Rewari, on Sunday evening while a 28-year-old woman was ironing clothes, leaving four members of the family injured and causing extensive damage to the building. The cause of the blast remains unclear, with police and forensic experts investigating the incident.

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The explosion shattered windowpanes, blew doors off their hinges and sent panic through the neighbourhood. Residents rushed out of their homes after hearing what they described as a sound “resembling a bomb blast”.

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The most seriously injured, Tanu (28), was preparing for her wedding scheduled in November. According to family members, she was ironing clothes inside the house when a sudden fire broke out, followed by a powerful explosion. She suffered severe burn injuries and was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Rohtak.

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Three others — Tanu’s father Satbir, two-year-old Khushi, the daughter of a relative, and Jay Bhagwan, father of neighbour Rohit — were also injured. Satbir was shifted to a hospital in Gurugram, while Jay Bhagwan, who serves with the Central Reserve Police Force, was admitted to an Army hospital in Delhi. Tanu’s mother Madhu and Khushi reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Rohit, a resident of Hans Nagar, said his neighbour Satbir Chauhan is a retired Army personnel and that the family was inside the house when the incident occurred. He said Tanu was ironing clothes when there was first a sudden fire, followed by the explosion that caused extensive damage to the house.

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Family members said both the refrigerator and the LPG cylinder inside the house remained intact after the explosion, deepening the mystery over its cause.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and collected evidence to determine what triggered the blast. Neighbours said the explosion was so loud that it sounded like a bomb going off, prompting residents to gather outside the house.

Tanu’s uncle Sameer said the family rushed to the house after receiving news of the incident, but the injured had already been shifted to different hospitals.

The family said Tanu’s engagement had already taken place and her wedding was fixed for November. Her elder brother, who works with a company in Rewari, was away from home at the time of the explosion.

The police said the exact cause of the blast would be known only after the forensic examination and investigation are completed.