‘Blasts’ in Yamuna create panic

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 26

‘Blasts’ in the Yamuna created panic among residents of Ghansoli village in the Gannaur area of the district in the early hours today. Later, it was revealed that the blasts were due to suspected leakage in the natural gas pipeline of the IOCL refinery. Natural gas is being supplied to the Panipat refinery through this pipe from the plant at Dadri in UP.

It is being suspected that due to the heavy rains in hill areas, the Yamuna is overflowing and a rock may have hit the pipeline, damaging it.

Gas leak suspected IOCL suspects gas leakage in refinery gas

Situation controlled after operation of Dadri-Panipat pipeline halted

Nirmal Nagar, SDM, Gannaur, sent a police team to the spot and informed the refinery officials, who immediately reached the site. They slowed down the pressure, but the blasts did not stop. They, then, halted the operation of the Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline.

The Senior Manager, Corporate Communication, IOCL, said leakage was suspected in the pipeline in the section passing through the river at Jagos village of Baghpat district of UP. Valves installed upstream and downstream were closed and the pipeline section was isolated, resulting in no further gas leakage, he said.

The exact cause of leakage would be ascertained only after the waters receded and the pipeline was repaired.

The IOCL officials claimed the river waters had not been polluted due to the suspected gas leakage. Site assessment also revealed that there was no damage to the environment (water/soil) and property/life, the IOCL further claimed.

#Panipat