Blind murder case cracked, law student among two arrested

A police team led by Inspector Sumer Singh, in-charge of the CIA wing, Rewari, claimed to have solved the blind murder case of 60-year-old Maharam, a retired airman of Bas Biatudi village, with the arrest of two suspects.

The arrested youths have been identified as Vishal, a resident of Bas Bitaudi and an LLB student, and Sahil, a resident of Khaleta village.

In a press conference on Thursday, DSP (Bawal) Surendra Sheoran stated that on February 3, the police received information about a man’s body lying in a house at Bas Bitaudi village. Responding to the information, the police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and got it identified.

The deceased’s wife and son told the police that Maharam was a chronic drinker and was suffering from an allergy. They suspected that he had died due to excessive consumption of alcohol. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that Maharam had died due to injuries.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, the police registered a case at Khol police station and began an investigation. Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena assigned the investigation to Inspector Sumer Singh, in-charge of the CIA wing at Rewari. Investigation revealed that Maharam was attacked with a screwdriver after being given alcohol.

The DSP stated that Maharam used to live alone in the village. Due to a family dispute, his wife was living separately with their son.

“The accused, Vishal, is a student of LLB course. He frequently visited Maharam’s home to buy milk and household items. During his visits, he got to know that Maharam possessed jewelry worth lakhs of rupees. Subsequently, he and his accomplice, Sahil, decided to carry out a burglary at Maharam’s home,” he maintained.

As per the police, Vishal brought liquor for Maharam on the night of January 28.

“After handing him the liquor, he left the house. Later, he brought a screwdriver from his home and murdered Maharam. He later stole 55 grams of gold, one kilogram of silver and nearly Rs 35,000 in cash from Maharam’s house. After the murder, he called his friend, Sahil, who worked as a ward boy, and the two fled the scene,” said the DSP.

The police produced both accused before a local court which remanded them in police custody for three days.