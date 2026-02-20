DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Blind murder case cracked, law student among two arrested

Blind murder case cracked, law student among two arrested

Victim was a 60-year-old retired airman

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 10:01 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A police team led by Inspector Sumer Singh, in-charge of the CIA wing, Rewari, claimed to have solved the blind murder case of 60-year-old Maharam, a retired airman of Bas Biatudi village, with the arrest of two suspects.

Advertisement

The arrested youths have been identified as Vishal, a resident of Bas Bitaudi and an LLB student, and Sahil, a resident of Khaleta village.

Advertisement

In a press conference on Thursday, DSP (Bawal) Surendra Sheoran stated that on February 3, the police received information about a man’s body lying in a house at Bas Bitaudi village. Responding to the information, the police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and got it identified.

Advertisement

The deceased’s wife and son told the police that Maharam was a chronic drinker and was suffering from an allergy. They suspected that he had died due to excessive consumption of alcohol. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that Maharam had died due to injuries.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, the police registered a case at Khol police station and began an investigation. Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena assigned the investigation to Inspector Sumer Singh, in-charge of the CIA wing at Rewari. Investigation revealed that Maharam was attacked with a screwdriver after being given alcohol.

Advertisement

The DSP stated that Maharam used to live alone in the village. Due to a family dispute, his wife was living separately with their son.

“The accused, Vishal, is a student of LLB course. He frequently visited Maharam’s home to buy milk and household items. During his visits, he got to know that Maharam possessed jewelry worth lakhs of rupees. Subsequently, he and his accomplice, Sahil, decided to carry out a burglary at Maharam’s home,” he maintained.

As per the police, Vishal brought liquor for Maharam on the night of January 28.

“After handing him the liquor, he left the house. Later, he brought a screwdriver from his home and murdered Maharam. He later stole 55 grams of gold, one kilogram of silver and nearly Rs 35,000 in cash from Maharam’s house. After the murder, he called his friend, Sahil, who worked as a ward boy, and the two fled the scene,” said the DSP.

The police produced both accused before a local court which remanded them in police custody for three days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts