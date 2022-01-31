Blocked sewer irks Bhiwani residents

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, January 30

Several localities are facing unhygienic conditions due to a prolonged problem of overflowing sewage near Haluwas Gate in the town.

Residents said the drainage and storm water system too was blocked, which led to overflowing of sewage. The garbage disposal system had collapsed in the region, they added.

There are nine localities, which are located on the Circular road in the town. Residents have taken up the issue with district administration officials and their political representatives, but the problem still remains unresolved.

Ashok Bhardwaj, a social activist, who complained on the CM Window about overflowing sewage said, “The problem has been persisting for the last three years. Dirty water sometimes backflows in houses especially during the rainy season.”

“Usually, overflowing sewage leads to stagnation of water on streets. Residents also fear outbreak of vector-borne diseases due to stagnant water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he added.

“Hanuman Gate, Nai Basti, Patram Gate, Line Par, Hanuman Dhani, Azad Nagar and many other localities are the worst affected due to overflowing sewage problem,” he said.

Sumitra Devi, a local resident, said, “Stagnating water is damaging concrete roads. Relatives too refuse to visit our houses due to insanitary conditions and foul smell emanating from overflowing sewage in localities.”

The local BJP MLA, Ghanshyam Das Saraf, and the Deputy Commissioner (DC), RS Dhillon, however, visited the area after protest by residents earlier this week.

The DC, who took officials of the department concerned along during the inspection of the entire area, said, “I have directed officials concerned to chalk out a plan to permanently solve the problem of overflowing sewage in this pocket of the town.”

The DC assured residents that he would come up with a solution by February 10. He has called a delegation of five members of localities to discuss the matter. The DC has also called a meeting of officials on February 7 to discuss the problem and find its solution.