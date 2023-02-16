Blocked sewer lines damage roads

BLOCKED sewer lines have led to sewage overflow on one of the roads in Ganesh Nagar here. Though we have been complaining about the problem on the toll free number of the Municipal Corporation, no action has been taken so far. We even submitted a complaint with photographs as proof to the Mayor, but none of the officials visited the site or took measures to address our grievances. —Manoj Yadav, Hisar

Contaminated water supply in hisar locality

RESIDENTS of Patel Nagar in Hisar have been getting contaminated water supply for many days. Though the issue was raised with the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, and the officials assured the checking of leakage in pipelines. But the problem has resurfaced as many households are being supplied with adulterated, blackish water. —Surender Narang, Hisar

Defacement of public property in Faridabad

THOUSANDS of advertisements, in the form of posters, billboards and hoardings, are defacing public property in the city, and inaction on the part of the civic authorities has turned the problem into a menace. Many of these obstruct the view of red light signals, leading to accidents. —Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

