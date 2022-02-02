Rohtak: Blood camp marks death anniversary of Ranbir Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 1

Tributes were paid to former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s late father and Constituent Assembly member Ranbir Singh Hooda on his 14th death anniversary today.

Several programmes, including a blood donation camp and a photo exhibition, were organised to mark the occasion.

The former CM paid homage to his late father at his memorial in Kheri Sadh village of Rohtak district.

Noted freedom fighter Ranbir Singh remained jailed in eight prisons during the British rule. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly, Provisional Lok Sabha, First Lok Sabha, Second Lok Sabha, United Punjab Legislative Assembly, Haryana Legislative Assembly and Rajya Sabha.

“He is the only leader who has been part of seven Houses and this is recorded in the Limca Book of World Records,” said Hooda.

Hooda also met the anganwari workers protesting at Mansarover Park in Rohtak and supported their demands. He demanded the terminated employees should be reinstated and cases registered against them withdrawn.

#bhupinder singh hooda