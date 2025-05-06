Blood camps mark Khattar’s birthday

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s 71st birthday was observed across Haryana. BJP leaders, supporters, and social organisations marked the day by organising blood donation camps, plantation drives, and havans, many of which were dedicated to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In Karnal, 153 units of blood were donated. District BJP president Parveen Lather, MLA Jagmohan Anand, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and former district president Brij Gupta lauded party members for their contributions.

In Sirsa, BJP leader Gobind Kanda’s camp collected 126 units. In Ellenabad’s Nathusari Chopta, Haryana Olympic Association president Jasvinder Singh Meenu Beniwal’s team organised a camp.

In Panipat, a blood donation drive was held along with plantation of hundreds of saplings. Minister Dr Arvind Sharma led a campaign in Sonepat, where 76 people donated blood. In Kharkhoda, over 250 donors participated in an event.