Blood donation camp, plantation drive mark Dyal Singh Majithia’s death anniversary

Students and teachers of Dyal Singh College organised a blood donation camp to commemorate the 128th death anniversary of its founder, late Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. The programme was jointly conducted by the Red Cross, NSS and NCC units, with participation from both students and staff. The programme also included a tree plantation drive.

The programme began with a floral tribute to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia by Principal Ashima Gakhar, Brig Randhir Singh and other dignitaries. The principal highlighted the life and contributions of Sardar Majithia, underlining his philanthropic efforts in the fields of education, journalism and social upliftment. She saluted his exemplary vision in establishing the Dyal Singh College Trust, The Tribune Trust and Dyal Singh Library Trust, which continue to stand as his enduring legacy.

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Belonging to the royal lineage of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, he chose the path of service for the betterment of mankind. While many invested in temples and gurdwaras, Sardar Majithia established a college, a bank and a newspaper. His relentless efforts also contributed significantly to the establishment of Panjab University.

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Brig Randhir Singh said that Sardar Majithia stood as a beacon of selfless service and unwavering dedication to society, and that his life was a timeless testament to the fact that true meaning is found in living for others. He said that carrying forward the high ideals with which Sardar Majithia envisioned Dyal Singh College would be the real tribute to him.

Tejpal, in-charge of Youth Red Cross, stressed the importance of blood donation. A total of 97 donors donated blood, while 102 people registered on the occasion. Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam also motivated the volunteers on the occasion.

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Dyal Singh Public School, Main Branch, Dyal Singh Colony, also commemorated the death anniversary of its founder. As part of the commemoration, the school organised a poster-making competition, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from several prominent schools of Karnal. Students showcased their artistic talents through thoughtfully designed posters depicting the life, ideals and enduring contributions of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. Principal Sushma Devgun, Headmistress Priya Kapoor, Head of the Administrative Block Ashok Sethi, academic coordinators and faculty members paid floral tribute to Sardar Majithia.

Besides, Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, paid tribute to Sardar Majithia by organising a havan, followed by bhajans presented by the students. Principal Shalini Narang, along with teachers, staff and students, offered floral tribute and remembered the great visionary.

Principal Shalini Narang said, “Sardar Majithia’s greatest legacy is not his wealth but his vision. He believed in education, selfless service and social progress. His life continues to inspire young minds to become responsible and compassionate citizens.” She urged students to follow his ideals of knowledge, generosity, independent thinking and service to society.