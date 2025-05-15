Blood donation held in Karnal to mark Swami Gyananand’s birthday

A blood donation camp was organised on Wednesday at Shri Krishan Kirpa Sewa Dham in Sector 9 by the followers of Swami Gyananand, founder of the Global Inspiration and Enlightenment Organisation of Bhagwad Gita (GIEO GITA), to celebrate his birthday.

The camp saw 51 devotees stepping forward to donate blood. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and former BJP district officiating president Brij Gupta inaugurated the camp and personally tagged badges to donors as a gesture of encouragement.

Praising the initiative, Mayor Gupta said, “Donating blood is one of the noblest acts, and it reflects the spirit of service and compassion taught by saints like Swami Gyananand Ji. I commend the donors for celebrating his birthday in such a meaningful way.”