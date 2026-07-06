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Home / Haryana / Blood donation, tree plantation mark ex-PM Nanda’s birth anniversary at KU

Blood donation, tree plantation mark ex-PM Nanda’s birth anniversary at KU

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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A havan being performed to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda at Kurukshetra University.
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Kurukshetra University’s Gulzari Lal Nanda Centre of Ethics, Philosophy, Museum and Library, in collaboration with the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), celebrated the 128th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda on Saturday.

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A series of programmes highlighting Nanda’s enduring legacy of integrity, public service, social responsibility and nation-building were organised on the occasion.

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In his presidential address, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Gulzarilal Nanda was among the finest leaders of Indian democracy, whose principled public life continued to inspire generations. He noted that universities had a vital role not only in imparting knowledge but also in nurturing social responsibility, patriotism and ethical values.

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He called upon the students to embrace Nanda’’s ideals of integrity, selfless service and dedication to the nation, adding that such values were essential for building a developed and self-reliant India.

Prof Sachdeva said events commemorating national icons helped strengthen environmental awareness, respect for indigenous traditions and humanitarian values among the youth.

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On the occasion, chief guest and former Haryana minister Subhash Sudha described Nanda as a statesman whose life exemplified honesty, simplicity and unwavering commitment to public service.

He said Nanda viewed political power not as an instrument of authority but as a means to serve society. Urging young people to draw inspiration from his life, Sudha emphasised that values such as service, ethical leadership, environmental conservation and the promotion of indigenous products remained as relevant today as they were during Nanda’’s lifetime.

Director of the Centre Prof Shuchismita said such initiatives played a significant role in spreading awareness about service, cultural values, environmental protection and self-reliance while preserving the legacy of national leaders for future generations.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Sharma said the day-long celebration commenced with a Vedic havan followed by a blood donation camp, in which the students and volunteers participated enthusiastically to promote the spirit of humanitarian service. A tree plantation drive was organised to reinforce the message of environmental conservation, while a Swadeshi exhibition showcased indigenous products, cottage industries and initiatives supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

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