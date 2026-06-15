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Home / Haryana / BLOs begin door-to-door voter verification drive in Hisar

BLOs begin door-to-door voter verification drive in Hisar

Special revision programme aims to ensure accurate electoral rolls; 24 new polling stations to be added

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:58 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Booth Level Officers (BLOs) began a door-to-door voter verification drive across the Hisar Assembly constituency on Monday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Programme being conducted under the directions of the Election Commission of India.

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Electoral Registration Officer-cum-SDM Jyoti Mittal said all BLOs had completed their training and commenced voter verification. The exercise is aimed at ensuring an accurate and updated electoral roll ahead of the publication of the revised voter list.

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The Hisar Assembly constituency currently has 1,86,415 registered voters, including 97,497 men, 88,913 women and five third-gender voters. Of these, 1,02,651 voters have already been mapped, while verification and mapping of the remaining 83,764 voters will be carried out during the month-long campaign.

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Mittal said the number of polling stations in the constituency would also be increased to improve voter convenience. At present, Hisar has 162 polling stations. However, 24 new polling stations will be added, taking the total to 186. The new polling stations are being planned in areas where the number of voters exceeds 1,200 per booth.

She informed that July 1, has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision exercise. The rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 14, while the draft electoral roll will be published on July 21.

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Following the publication of the draft list, claims and objections can be submitted from July 21 to August 20. All objections and corrections will be addressed by September 18.

Mittal said the cooperation of political parties and their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) was essential for preparing a fair, transparent and error-free voter list. She described the Special Intensive Revision Programme as an important step towards strengthening the democratic process by removing inaccuracies and ensuring that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls.

She also directed all BLOs to complete the assigned tasks within the stipulated timeline while maintaining transparency throughout the verification process.

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