Boat capsize in Haryana: Efforts on to trace 2 soldiers, says Indian Army

All efforts are being made to trace and rescue two soldiers who have been missing since their boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Haryana yesterday, the Army said on Wednesday.

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On September 1, during a joint watermanship training at Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, a boat got caught in strong currents towards the downstream barrage.

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The teams made swift efforts to retrieve the boat. However, the boat got struck in strong eddies around the sluice gates and capsized resulting in the crew getting swept away by the strong currents, according to information shared by the Army.

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Two members of the crew are presently missing. A full-scale search and rescue mission is under way by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, local police and civil administration, a spokesperson for the Western Command said.

All available resources are being employed to locate and recover the missing soldiers, he added.