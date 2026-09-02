DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Boat capsize in Haryana: Efforts on to trace 2 soldiers, says Indian Army

Boat capsize in Haryana: Efforts on to trace 2 soldiers, says Indian Army

On September 1, during a joint watermanship training at Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, a boat got caught in strong currents towards the downstream barrage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. File photo
Advertisement

All efforts are being made to trace and rescue two soldiers who have been missing since their boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Haryana yesterday, the Army said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

On September 1, during a joint watermanship training at Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, a boat got caught in strong currents towards the downstream barrage.

Advertisement

The teams made swift efforts to retrieve the boat. However, the boat got struck in strong eddies around the sluice gates and capsized resulting in the crew getting swept away by the strong currents, according to information shared by the Army.

Advertisement

Two members of the crew are presently missing. A full-scale search and rescue mission is under way by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, local police and civil administration, a spokesperson for the Western Command said.

All available resources are being employed to locate and recover the missing soldiers, he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts