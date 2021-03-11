Gurugram-based social media influencer Bobby Kataria booked for threatening woman

Gurugram, August 19
Social media influencer Bobby Kataria is in trouble again after an FIR was filed against him for misbehaving with a woman, posting vulgar messages about her on social media and issuing death threats to her.
Kataria has been booked under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC following a complaint by an Ashok Vihar resident. The complainant alleged that Kataria and his group came to a championship being held in Gurugram’s Sector 5 and stopped it forcibly. The accused declared their own team members as winners and awarded medals and prize money to them.“When I asked for the money, they started misbehaving with me. They even threatened to kill me,” the woman said in the FIR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...