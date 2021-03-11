Gurugram-based social media influencer Bobby Kataria booked for threatening woman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 19

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria is in trouble again after an FIR was filed against him for misbehaving with a woman, posting vulgar messages about her on social media and issuing death threats to her.

Kataria has been booked under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC following a complaint by an Ashok Vihar resident. The complainant alleged that Kataria and his group came to a championship being held in Gurugram’s Sector 5 and stopped it forcibly. The accused declared their own team members as winners and awarded medals and prize money to them.“When I asked for the money, they started misbehaving with me. They even threatened to kill me,” the woman said in the FIR.

#gurugram