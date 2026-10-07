Bodies in canal near Bahadurgarh identified as those of Delhi live-in couple

The bodies of a young man and a woman recovered from a canal in the Asoda area of Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, on October 4 have been identified as those of a Delhi-based live-in couple, Sandeep and Kavita.

Both bodies bore multiple injury marks, and the police investigation revealed that the couple had been assaulted before being dumped into the canal while unconscious.

Advertisement

The police have arrested two Hasangarh village residents Nitesh, alias Medis, and Nitesh, alias Bachha, in connection with the double murder. The accused have been taken on four-day police remand for interrogation. A case under Sections 103(1), 238 and 3(5) of the BNS, has been registered at the Sampla police station, Rohtak.

Advertisement

“On October 5, Rakesh, a resident of New Delhi, lodged a complaint at the Sampla police station stating that his brother Sandeep had come to Hasangarh with his friend Kavita on September 26. Rakesh last spoke to Sandeep over the phone on September 30, after which his mobile phone remained switched off. When the family members searched for them, they came to know that Sandeep and Kavita had allegedly been murdered and their bodies dumped into a canal,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the family members identified the deceased from the photographs of the bodies recovered from the Asoda area. “Preliminary investigation revealed that Sandeep and Kavita had gone out with two other friends. During the outing, they had an argument over some issue on the Kharkhoda bypass. Sandeep hit Kavita on the head with a liquor bottle, following which she fell unconscious. Near the Barona bypass, Nitesh hit Sandeep with a liquor bottle, causing him to lose consciousness,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He added that the two accused dumped Sandeep and Kavita, who were unconscious, into the canal at Hasangarh and fled the spot.

Sub-inspector Mahendra Singh, SHO of Sampla police station, said further investigation was under way. The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination. “Some more crucial information regarding the crime is likely to emerge during the police interrogation of the accused,” he added.