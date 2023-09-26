Bodies of 2 teens found hanging from tree in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 25

Bodies of two teen boys were found hanging from a tree in a forest near the Surajkund road here on Monday morning. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the police claim it to be suicide.

Aged 16, the deceased were students of different schools. According to the complaint, the boys had gone missing on Sunday night after one of the students left home at 4 pm to meet his friend. When the parents found his mobile phone switched off, they contacted his friend’s kin, who said the boys had gone missing.

Sube Singh, police spokesperson said no suicide note was found at the spot and the deceased’s family members do not suspect foul play. The boys were good friends and studied in same school until a year ago, he added.

The police are looking for reasons behind the incident. Statements of parents have been recorded, said Sube Singh.

