Bodies of couple found in hotel

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 16

The bodies of a middle-aged married woman and an unmarried man in his late twenties were found at a hotel room in Sector 14 of Rohtak on Thursday.

The man’s body was found hanging, while the woman’s body was lying on the floor of a washroom attached with a hotel room. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Mamta (43) and Shankar (27), both residents of Tej Colony ofn Rohtak .

Mamta and Shankar were missing since yesterday and their family members had lodged missing reports.

Mamta’s son said his mother left their home last morning, stating that she was going to the local Civil Hospital.

“However, she did not return till late evening. I tried to call her, but her mobile phone was switched off,” he said.

In his complaint, Shankar’s father stated that his son left for his workplace last morning, but they got to know later that he had not reached there.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the duo had an affair and ended their lives at the hotel as their room was bolted from inside. However, no suicide note was found.