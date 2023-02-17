Bodies of couple found in hotel

Rohtak, February 16
The bodies of a middle-aged married woman and an unmarried man in his late twenties were found at a hotel room in Sector 14 of Rohtak on Thursday.
The man’s body was found hanging, while the woman’s body was lying on the floor of a washroom attached with a hotel room. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem.
The deceased were identified as Mamta (43) and Shankar (27), both residents of Tej Colony ofn Rohtak .
Mamta and Shankar were missing since yesterday and their family members had lodged missing reports.
Mamta’s son said his mother left their home last morning, stating that she was going to the local Civil Hospital.
“However, she did not return till late evening. I tried to call her, but her mobile phone was switched off,” he said.
In his complaint, Shankar’s father stated that his son left for his workplace last morning, but they got to know later that he had not reached there.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the duo had an affair and ended their lives at the hotel as their room was bolted from inside. However, no suicide note was found.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...