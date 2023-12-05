Bodies of man, woman found in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 4

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the forest area of Kasan and Sahrawan villages respectively. The torso of the man was eaten up by animals while the decomposed body of the woman was found naked.

Meanwhile, the woman’s decomposed body was found in a naked condition. The police believe the woman to be around 30 years old.

The police today registered an FIR for murder at the IMT Manesar police station with respect to the woman’s case. Meanwhile, the man’s body has been sent to a mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer said that an FIR will be registered on the basis of the post-mortem report.

The matter related to the man’s death came to light on Sunday when some passers-by, who had gone to the forest area in the village, spotted the deceased’s lower body lying nearby. Following this, they informed the police. Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and found the body.

The police also found his upper jaw and skull from the spot. A senior police officer said it appears as if the body was eaten by animals. Manesar ACP Surender Singh said the police is making efforts to identify the man.

In the second incident, the woman’s body was found on Monday morning in the hills of Sahrawan village when some women, who had gone to the site to collect wood, spotted it.

Following this, they informed the police. After the initial investigation, the police believe the body to be around one and a half months old. It is also suspected that the woman was around 30 years old.

“A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against unidentified persons at the IMT Manesar police station,” said ACP Manesar Surender Singh.

“Efforts are being made to identify the woman,” the ACP added.

