Bodies of two missing Army personnel recovered from Yamuna, Hansi branch

The bodies of two Army personnel, who went missing during a training exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district on September 1, have reportedly been recovered from two different locations.

One body was recovered from the Yamuna near Bartha village in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, while the other was recovered from the Hansi branch, a canal originating from the Western Yamuna Canal, in Jind district of Haryana.

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Following the recovery of both bodies, the search operation near Hathnikund Barrage, which had been under way since the incident, has been called off.

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The search and rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and the district administration.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on September 1 when a boat carrying five Army personnel reportedly got caught in strong currents downstream of the Hathnikund Barrage and capsized.

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The rescue teams made efforts to retrieve the boat, but it became stuck in strong eddies near the sluice gates and capsized, sweeping the personnel into the river.

While three of the five soldiers managed to swim to safety, the other two were swept away by the strong current of the Yamuna.